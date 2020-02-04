Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1496
Canna Lily
Trudged around the golf course in the heat this morning, but stopped off at the lily pond for a couple of shots. Just a yellow canna lily
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2455
photos
186
followers
202
following
409% complete
View this month »
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
Latest from all albums
312
1494
644
313
645
1495
314
1496
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th February 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
lily
,
canna
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close