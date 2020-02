Water Drop Experiment

Spot of experimentation for me today. I've seen this done really well, I need more practice and time! The only print I had available was the flax and tui, a flower would have been better, and my glycerine wouldn't set, and by the time I had got it all set up in the garden, the sweat was running into my eyes, it's so hot. Will definitely try again with better props and not on such a hot day