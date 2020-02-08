Previous
Argyle Socks by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1500

Argyle Socks

Spent the day at the Paeroa Highland Games. These socks belong to the young girls waiting their turn to perform in the Scottish Country dancing competitions
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Dianne
This is a great image. I am usually there watching Jesse chopping, but didn't get there today. Fav
February 8th, 2020  
@dide we saw him Dianne
February 8th, 2020  
