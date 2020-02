Love in the Sun

Noticed these tiny common blue butterflies making out in the sun, and as I had my macro lens on the camera I took a few shots. After uploading I realised the focus was only on one due to the DOF. I went back and was surprised to see them still at it. So, got the tripod out thinking I would do a focus stack. Best made plans and all that. The cat turned up to see what I was up to, and rolled on top of them - they flew away unharmed, but I didn't get my shots!