Datura stramonium (Jimsonweed) by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1506

Datura stramonium (Jimsonweed)

And today's photographer I'm attempting to emulate is Edward Weston. Same specimen as yesterday but in a different style.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
412% complete

Latest from all albums

Mira
Definitely a favourite to admire, Edward Weston. Did you long exposure in the same way that he did? Great subject too!
February 14th, 2020  
