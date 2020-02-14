Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1506
Datura stramonium (Jimsonweed)
And today's photographer I'm attempting to emulate is Edward Weston. Same specimen as yesterday but in a different style.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th February 2020 11:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
i
,
theme-blackwhite
,
seedcasethis
Mira
Definitely a favourite to admire, Edward Weston. Did you long exposure in the same way that he did? Great subject too!
February 14th, 2020
