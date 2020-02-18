Sign up
Photo 1510
Hedgehog
We have some very creative club members at our golf club. This is a new edition to our course. He's very cute
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2489
photos
187
followers
201
following
413% complete
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
325
326
1508
1509
327
328
651
1510
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
18th February 2020 10:21am
Tags
hedgehog
Diana
ace
how amazing, someone is very talented. great shot of this well made hedgehog.
February 18th, 2020
Dianne
He looks pretty placid! Clever.
February 18th, 2020
Milanie
ace
He would definitely make you smile
February 18th, 2020
