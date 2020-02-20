Sign up
Photo 1512
RIP John
No need to comment. A two year old photograph of an old golfing friend. He sadly passed away yesterday. He was a bit of a ladies man, and always had a twinkle in his eye.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia
ace
lovely portrait ... he looks like a bit of a bit of a character...
February 20th, 2020
Adi
ace
:(
February 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
looks and sounds as if he had a great life. sorry you lost your golfing friend.
February 20th, 2020
