RIP John by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1512

RIP John

No need to comment. A two year old photograph of an old golfing friend. He sadly passed away yesterday. He was a bit of a ladies man, and always had a twinkle in his eye.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

julia ace
lovely portrait ... he looks like a bit of a bit of a character...
February 20th, 2020  
Adi ace
:(
February 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
looks and sounds as if he had a great life. sorry you lost your golfing friend.
February 20th, 2020  
