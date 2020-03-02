Sign up
Photo 1523
Eat Your Greens
Stopped to take a photo of this field of? green veggies, and got sprinkled on in the process
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2517
photos
183
followers
199
following
417% complete
View this month »
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd March 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
greens
,
veggies
,
market-garden
Dianne
Terrific pov and leading lines. Would’ve been a nice shower on a hot day (as long as your camera was safe!)
March 2nd, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Great pov and lines - fav
March 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Like a carpet
March 2nd, 2020
