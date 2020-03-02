Previous
Eat Your Greens by yorkshirekiwi
Eat Your Greens

Stopped to take a photo of this field of? green veggies, and got sprinkled on in the process
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Carole G

ace
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Dianne
Terrific pov and leading lines. Would’ve been a nice shower on a hot day (as long as your camera was safe!)
March 2nd, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Great pov and lines - fav
March 2nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Like a carpet
March 2nd, 2020  
