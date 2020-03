Coronavirus workwear

Spent the day in Auckland as this weeks assignment for my diploma is Street photography in the style of either Garry Windogrand or Henri Cartier-Bresson. Unfortunately I can't use this as I had my focal length at the wrong setting, however I thought it was very topical. Auckland is undergoing so much work that orange vests are the most prominent outfit on the street, then combined with facemasks against Coronavirus.