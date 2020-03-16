Previous
Downtown Roadworks by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1537

Downtown Roadworks

Downtown Auckland is just full of fluoro jackets. There are more workmen than anyone else in the city at the moment. The cruise ship in the background is probably the last one allowed into the country for a while.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

