Photo 1542
Winter Gardens
Stopped off at the winter gardens in Auckland. It was deserted. Had the place to myself, isolating with the statues.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
winter
gardens
bkb in the city
Great shot
March 21st, 2020
