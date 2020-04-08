Previous
Isolation Bike Ride by yorkshirekiwi
Isolation Bike Ride

I'm really enjoying my solo rides down to the river. I did see one other person coming in the opposite direction. Looked a lot fitter than me, as he would have been going up this hill, rather than down
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

@yorkshirekiwi
