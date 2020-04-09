Previous
Home Office by yorkshirekiwi
Home Office

Just before the Covid-19 lockdown happened, my husband was made redundant. The plan has been to go into partnership with someone he knows in the same industry. Which means working mostly from home, meaning I now have to share my office. Spent all day getting rid of a heap of stuff so he has at least one cupboard to use. The new chairs arrived a couple of weeks ago, and the desks will be arriving soon. Getting rid of my big one, for two smaller ones. Feels good to be tidy and rid of so much rubbish
