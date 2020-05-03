Sign up
Photo 1585
Lost in the Woods
Had to get through this bit of woody shrubland to get down to the lake. Its pouring down today, so no outdoor stuff to be done
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2645
photos
180
followers
200
following
434% complete
Dianne
I love all those tree trunks and the tones in this image. Fav
May 3rd, 2020
