Lost in the Woods by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1585

Lost in the Woods

Had to get through this bit of woody shrubland to get down to the lake. Its pouring down today, so no outdoor stuff to be done
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
434% complete

Dianne
I love all those tree trunks and the tones in this image. Fav
May 3rd, 2020  
