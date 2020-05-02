Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1584
in my bubble
Had a bit of fun tonight playing with LED lights. I'm in my bubble!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2642
photos
180
followers
200
following
433% complete
View this month »
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Latest from all albums
370
1581
371
1582
372
1583
1584
686
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd May 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubble
,
led
,
light-painting
Dianne
A great outcome. It’s fun isn’t it?
May 2nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
Looks like fun. great pic.
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close