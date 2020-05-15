Previous
Next
MaiMai on lake Waikare by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1597

MaiMai on lake Waikare

A duck shooters MaiMai on the lake. You can just see the mist in the background. I live at the foggy side, and drove through it.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this peaceful scene, love the tones.
May 15th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous!
May 15th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful soft colours on this pretty lake.
May 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise