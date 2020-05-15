Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1597
MaiMai on lake Waikare
A duck shooters MaiMai on the lake. You can just see the mist in the background. I live at the foggy side, and drove through it.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2657
photos
180
followers
199
following
437% complete
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th May 2020 7:51am
Tags
lake
,
maimai
,
waikare
,
landscape-27
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this peaceful scene, love the tones.
May 15th, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous!
May 15th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful soft colours on this pretty lake.
May 15th, 2020
