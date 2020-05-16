Sign up
Photo 1598
And we Have Lift off
Our assignment this week is to capture a grumpy seagull. Still haven't got the ideal one, but I did like this one of them taking flight
16th May 2020
16th May 20
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2659
photos
181
followers
199
following
437% complete
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
374
1598
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th May 2020 9:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seagulls
Jerome
You want to take off with them. The short exposure time is nice, everything is crisp and sharp.
May 16th, 2020
Dianne
Great timing. They were probably grumpier in lockdown 4 when food was harder to scavenge!
May 16th, 2020
