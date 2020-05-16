Previous
And we Have Lift off by yorkshirekiwi
And we Have Lift off

Our assignment this week is to capture a grumpy seagull. Still haven't got the ideal one, but I did like this one of them taking flight
16th May 2020 16th May 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Jerome
You want to take off with them. The short exposure time is nice, everything is crisp and sharp.
May 16th, 2020  
Dianne
Great timing. They were probably grumpier in lockdown 4 when food was harder to scavenge!
May 16th, 2020  
