Shells Alivo, Camera Deadio by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1608

Shells Alivo, Camera Deadio

Out at the beach again to find the last shot for a portfolio I have to put together. This is the last shot I took before my camera upped and died on me! It's gone to be fixed. Still haven't got that last shot.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Dianne
This is a gorgeous image, but no good about your camera.
May 26th, 2020  
