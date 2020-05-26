Sign up
Photo 1608
Shells Alivo, Camera Deadio
Out at the beach again to find the last shot for a portfolio I have to put together. This is the last shot I took before my camera upped and died on me! It's gone to be fixed. Still haven't got that last shot.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2670
photos
181
followers
198
following
440% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th May 2020 10:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shells
,
foam
,
froth
Dianne
This is a gorgeous image, but no good about your camera.
May 26th, 2020
