Photo 1609
Hair accessories
Biskit seems to be wearing a new accessory. Like the rest of us, its hard to find a hairdresser at the moment. Fifth shot out of my new D500, I think I'm going to like it!
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th May 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alpaca
