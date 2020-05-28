Previous
Purple berries by yorkshirekiwi
Purple berries

I have no idea what plant produces these berries, but I love the purple colour, especially with the contrasting colours in the background. Getting used to a new camera
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Carole G

ace
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Margo ace
Vivid blue berries
May 28th, 2020  
Monique ace
That’s unusual ...and beautiful !
May 28th, 2020  
