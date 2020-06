Bird on a Cold Tin Roof

I'd decided to have a go at the 30 days wild this month. Of course today is a bank holiday in NZ, and it's absolutely thrown it down most of the day. In between big bouts I managed to get out and take a photo of this Mynah bird on our roof. Horrible things, and they've made a mess of my roof. It was a very boring sky, so I changed it for some nice storm clouds to suit the day