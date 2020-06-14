Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1627
Gazania
Spot of colour on a winter's day.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2691
photos
182
followers
198
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Latest from all albums
1621
1622
689
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th June 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
gazania
,
30dayswild2020
