The Mrs by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1629

The Mrs

She might not be as colourful as her male counterpart, but she still has a pretty array of feathers
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
And she was facing you! Great capture
June 16th, 2020  
Lesley ace
She is still very beautiful. What a lovely capture.
June 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Delightful - just look at that clear eye! fav
June 16th, 2020  
Dianne
A great image, but the males are so much more colourful aren't they? Such great details in her feathers.
June 16th, 2020  
