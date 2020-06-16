Sign up
Photo 1629
The Mrs
She might not be as colourful as her male counterpart, but she still has a pretty array of feathers
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2694
photos
182
followers
198
following
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th June 2020 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
hen
,
pheasant
,
30dayswild2020
Joan Robillard
ace
And she was facing you! Great capture
June 16th, 2020
Lesley
ace
She is still very beautiful. What a lovely capture.
June 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Delightful - just look at that clear eye! fav
June 16th, 2020
Dianne
A great image, but the males are so much more colourful aren't they? Such great details in her feathers.
June 16th, 2020
