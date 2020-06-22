Previous
Looking at You by yorkshirekiwi
Looking at You

After tracking the Harrier in the sky yesterday. I turned around and found this kingfisher in the trees staring very hard at me.
22nd June 2020

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera
julia ace
He's got a look..'What's he got that I haven't got'..
June 22nd, 2020  
