Photo 1639
More fungi
@Nickspics
and I had a drive out to visit
@julzmaioro
, scene of those beautiful scenic sunrises today. Afterwards we had a drive to the forest, where I found yet another fungi. I have to admit to defeat with the ID of this one
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2705
photos
180
followers
196
following
449% complete
View this month »
Tags
fungi
,
30dayswild2020.
julia
ace
Lovely to see you both.. pleased uou checked out our forest.. perhaps
@ethelperry
bould help with the id.. It could be the same as the spotty one you had the other day..
June 26th, 2020
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
yes, I wondered if it was part of the fly Agaric family, but it was more orange than red, and was missing the white spots.
June 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
Gorgeous shot
June 26th, 2020
Dianne
Very nice.
June 26th, 2020
Graham Harcombe
ace
Beautiful shot, the light brings out the translucence
June 26th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2020
