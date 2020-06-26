More fungi

Previous
@Nickspics and I had a drive out to visit @julzmaioro, scene of those beautiful scenic sunrises today. Afterwards we had a drive to the forest, where I found yet another fungi. I have to admit to defeat with the ID of this one
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Lovely to see you both.. pleased uou checked out our forest.. perhaps @ethelperry bould help with the id.. It could be the same as the spotty one you had the other day..
June 26th, 2020  
@julzmaioro yes, I wondered if it was part of the fly Agaric family, but it was more orange than red, and was missing the white spots.
June 26th, 2020  
Gorgeous shot
June 26th, 2020  
Very nice.
June 26th, 2020  
Beautiful shot, the light brings out the translucence
June 26th, 2020  
Beautiful
June 26th, 2020  
