Toe Toe by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1640

Toe Toe

Not to be mistaken for pampas grass.
The dark forest behind lends to a nice backdrop
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Milanie ace
What an unusual name - beautiful shot with the ideal background.
June 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Pretty! Love the textures.
June 27th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice image and good you were able to go to the forest after visiting @julzmaioro
June 27th, 2020  
