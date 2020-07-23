Previous
Tidy Pantry by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1666

Tidy Pantry

Horribly cold, and windy with bursts of rain today, so I decided to tidy my pantry. 2 bin bags later full of stuff well past their use by date, and it looks much tidier and roomier.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A Virgo's delight--yay!!
July 23rd, 2020  
julia ace
Looks fantastic .. perhaps @dide and I need to come for that visit ..
July 23rd, 2020  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro certainly looks tidier than this morning
July 23rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
It looks so nice! I wish mine was this tidy! Love the pops of kitchenaid red!
July 23rd, 2020  
