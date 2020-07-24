Sign up
Photo 1667
Rangiriri Pa
Scene of a historic battlefield between the British and Māori. Seems every time I drive past there are new sculptures popping up
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
rangiriri
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Looks great
July 24th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Cool sculptures - would love to the significance being that is the site of a historic battle. Your comp is great - really pulls you through the various statues
July 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous.
July 24th, 2020
