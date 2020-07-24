Previous
Rangiriri Pa by yorkshirekiwi
Rangiriri Pa

Scene of a historic battlefield between the British and Māori. Seems every time I drive past there are new sculptures popping up
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Looks great
July 24th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Cool sculptures - would love to the significance being that is the site of a historic battle. Your comp is great - really pulls you through the various statues
July 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
They look gorgeous.
July 24th, 2020  
