Those Sculptures Again by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1689

Those Sculptures Again

Went back again at night. It was freezing cold, it's rarely I see the orange frost warning light in my car, but I saw it tonight. It was pitch black so extremely hard to focus, rather hit and miss, so I was happy to get this at all
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Dianne
A great image. Worth getting freezing hands for this! Fav
August 15th, 2020  
