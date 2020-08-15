Sign up
Photo 1689
Those Sculptures Again
Went back again at night. It was freezing cold, it's rarely I see the orange frost warning light in my car, but I saw it tonight. It was pitch black so extremely hard to focus, rather hit and miss, so I was happy to get this at all
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Taken
15th August 2020 10:33pm
Tags
night
,
sculpture
Dianne
A great image. Worth getting freezing hands for this! Fav
August 15th, 2020
