Lights at the power station by yorkshirekiwi
Lights at the power station

The power station looks far prettier at night, with the lights and their reflections in the river. There was a good head of steam being emitted too.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
PhylM-S ace
Great shot - the reflections are great. This does look pretty.
August 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love the reflections and smoke.
August 18th, 2020  
