Photo 1698
Rabbit
The rabbit showed no fear , and calmly carried on grazing
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Tags
rabbit
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s lovely.
August 24th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
How very considerate of him, giving you time to get a lovely portrait!
August 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
surprising how big the rabbit's eyes are! Actually that should be 'rabbits'!
August 24th, 2020
