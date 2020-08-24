Previous
Rabbit by yorkshirekiwi
Rabbit

The rabbit showed no fear , and calmly carried on grazing
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Lesley ace
Ah that’s lovely.
August 24th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
How very considerate of him, giving you time to get a lovely portrait!
August 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
surprising how big the rabbit's eyes are! Actually that should be 'rabbits'!
August 24th, 2020  
