Pretty Boy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1746

Pretty Boy

This gorgeous Indian ringneck parrot was in a cage surrounded with wire meshing and concrete. I decided to give him a nice new fancy background instead
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

