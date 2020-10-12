Sign up
Photo 1747
Garden Place
Even during school holidays, the city streets are eerily quiet during these Covid times. Love this mural at the end of the street.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2827
photos
181
followers
195
following
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Latest from all albums
1742
1743
1744
386
1745
1746
387
1747
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th October 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
scenesoftheroad-25
*lynn
ace
fabulous image! fav
October 12th, 2020
Lesley Chisholm
ace
That's a big one. So nice to have colourful paintings on the buildings. I'm surprised no one is around, maybe they all went to Wellington for the Rugby!
October 12th, 2020
Carole G
ace
@kiwichick
Oh possibly. Did you see the game? The last 10mins was so exciting.
October 12th, 2020
