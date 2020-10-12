Previous
Garden Place by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1747

Garden Place

Even during school holidays, the city streets are eerily quiet during these Covid times. Love this mural at the end of the street.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
*lynn ace
fabulous image! fav
October 12th, 2020  
Lesley Chisholm ace
That's a big one. So nice to have colourful paintings on the buildings. I'm surprised no one is around, maybe they all went to Wellington for the Rugby!
October 12th, 2020  
Carole G ace
@kiwichick Oh possibly. Did you see the game? The last 10mins was so exciting.
October 12th, 2020  
