Over-ripe Pears by yorkshirekiwi
Over-ripe Pears

Poured down today, so I had a play with some past it's best fruit
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done.
October 13th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
So beautiful!!!
October 13th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely still life.
October 13th, 2020  
Annie D ace
great light and composition
October 13th, 2020  
