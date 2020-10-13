Sign up
Photo 1748
Over-ripe Pears
Poured down today, so I had a play with some past it's best fruit
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2828
photos
181
followers
195
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th October 2020 9:27am
Tags
still-life
,
pears
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely done.
October 13th, 2020
Alexandra DG
So beautiful!!!
October 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely still life.
October 13th, 2020
Annie D
ace
great light and composition
October 13th, 2020
