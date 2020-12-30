Sign up
Photo 1826
Waitete Bay
Headed out for a day trip to the Coromandel. This is one of my favourite little bays on the West Coast. The Coromandel was heaving with people on their Christmas Holidays. Will wait until school holidays are over before we return.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2907
photos
183
followers
194
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th December 2020 11:46am
beach
bay
coromandel
landscape-34
Tami Ruble
This scene is so inviting.
December 30th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What beautiful colors and so nicely composed
December 30th, 2020
Fixing a Hole
ace
Beautiful scene.
December 30th, 2020
