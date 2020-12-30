Previous
Waitete Bay by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1826

Waitete Bay

Headed out for a day trip to the Coromandel. This is one of my favourite little bays on the West Coast. The Coromandel was heaving with people on their Christmas Holidays. Will wait until school holidays are over before we return.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tami Ruble
This scene is so inviting.
December 30th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What beautiful colors and so nicely composed
December 30th, 2020  
Fixing a Hole ace
Beautiful scene.
December 30th, 2020  
