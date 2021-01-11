Previous
Tui by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1838

Tui

One of four tuis in the tree. Could only get a clear shot of one though. The rest were further down in the foliage
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
503% complete

