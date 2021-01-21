Sign up
Photo 1848
Percy or Parsley
Percy, caught catnapping in my herb garden. Perhaps we should have called him Parsley
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2932
photos
185
followers
186
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
21st January 2021 4:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cat
,
burmese
,
herbs
,
percy
Jay Butterfield
ace
Looks totally comfortable and doesn't care a whit that you are taking his picture.
January 21st, 2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
What a handsome, yellow-eyed fellow Mr. Percy is. He looks so regal.
January 21st, 2021
