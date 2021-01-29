Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1856
Sunlit Woods
I was very grateful to be under the trees when this shot was taken. Was a very hot day, so the shade was appreciated. Tried for a bit of a sunburst in this shot, and used my wide angle lens
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2941
photos
186
followers
187
following
508% complete
View this month »
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th January 2021 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
sunburst
julia
ace
Nice sunburst..
January 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close