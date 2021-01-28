Previous
North Island Robin by yorkshirekiwi
North Island Robin

Our NZ robin is completely unrelated to the robin red breast I am more familiar with.
The North Island robin occurs in forest and scrub habitats. It can be recognised by its erect stance and relatively long legs, and spends much time foraging on the ground. It is a territorial species, males in particular inhabiting the same patch of mainland forest of 1-5 ha throughout their lives. Male are great songsters, particularly bachelors, singing loudly and often for many minutes at a time. Where robins are regularly exposed to people, such as along public walking tracks, they become quite confiding, often approaching to within a metre of a person sitting quietly.
