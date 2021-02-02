Sign up
My Horizon View
My Horizon View
Another one taken from our deck. The hills are much further away than appear. The trees on top of the hills have an appearance of a castle on the hill with the naked eye. I used my 200-500mm lens to compress the scene
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2946
photos
187
followers
188
following
509% complete
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th January 2021 6:58am
Privacy
Tags
trees
,
mist
,
hills
,
layers
,
for2012
Lin
ace
Heavens, this is gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful!
February 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - love the lighting
February 2nd, 2021
