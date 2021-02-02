Previous
Next
My Horizon View by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1860

My Horizon View

Another one taken from our deck. The hills are much further away than appear. The trees on top of the hills have an appearance of a castle on the hill with the naked eye. I used my 200-500mm lens to compress the scene
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Heavens, this is gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful!
February 2nd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Beautiful - love the lighting
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise