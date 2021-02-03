Sign up
Photo 1861
Burke Street Wharf
Went a little further than the end of my deck for this shot. Decided to do my supermarket shop in Thames today, specifically so I could get a shot of the famous Burke Street Wharf
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
wharf
terns
leading-lines
theme-blackwhite
for2021
julia
ace
Its a great spot..Clouds look like mountains.. Are the little men still absent?..
February 3rd, 2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Great eye-catching shot. Especially love the birds, the clouds and the little wire person on the far right.
February 3rd, 2021
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
there’s just the one,you can just see him on the right
February 3rd, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific lines and all the birds are just fabulous. Looks great in b/w, so nice!
February 3rd, 2021
