Burke Street Wharf by yorkshirekiwi
Burke Street Wharf

Went a little further than the end of my deck for this shot. Decided to do my supermarket shop in Thames today, specifically so I could get a shot of the famous Burke Street Wharf
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
julia ace
Its a great spot..Clouds look like mountains.. Are the little men still absent?..
February 3rd, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Great eye-catching shot. Especially love the birds, the clouds and the little wire person on the far right.
February 3rd, 2021  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro there’s just the one,you can just see him on the right
February 3rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Terrific lines and all the birds are just fabulous. Looks great in b/w, so nice!
February 3rd, 2021  
