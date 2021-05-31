Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1978
Peacock Feather
Another shot from yesterday's workshop. A happy accident, I had my shutter speed really slow allowing too much light, but I rather liked the high key effect it produced.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3086
photos
197
followers
155
following
541% complete
View this month »
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th May 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
feather
,
high-key
*lynn
ace
so lovely ~ fav
May 31st, 2021
Rick
ace
Did make a cool capture.
May 31st, 2021
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love the high key look - a great photo.
May 31st, 2021
