Peacock Feather by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1978

Peacock Feather

Another shot from yesterday's workshop. A happy accident, I had my shutter speed really slow allowing too much light, but I rather liked the high key effect it produced.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
*lynn ace
so lovely ~ fav
May 31st, 2021  
Rick ace
Did make a cool capture.
May 31st, 2021  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love the high key look - a great photo.
May 31st, 2021  
