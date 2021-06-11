Sign up
Photo 1989
King fisher
Sitting on my fence, watching the world go by
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th June 2021 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fence
kingfisher
30dayswild2021
Dianne
Why did it sit there so still - usually they race off as soon as you get your camera out! Are you a bird whisperer? A great image showing off his handsome colours.
June 11th, 2021
