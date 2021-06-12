Manuka

Manuka is found throughout New Zealand and probably is one the most common species in New Zealand from wetland, coastal and lowland forest.



It is a shrub growing to 3-4 metres and is also fast growing and is one of the first species to come back after land disturbance.

Manuka by contrast prefers wetter soils, persistently dominating wetland margins. Manuka is very tolerant of wind but is not shade tolerant.



The leaves are very small and prickly to touch and It has white flowers 10-12mm and flowers profusely and additionally in irregular bursts at other times.

