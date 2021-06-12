Previous
Next
Manuka by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1990

Manuka

Manuka is found throughout New Zealand and probably is one the most common species in New Zealand from wetland, coastal and lowland forest.

It is a shrub growing to 3-4 metres and is also fast growing and is one of the first species to come back after land disturbance.
Manuka by contrast prefers wetter soils, persistently dominating wetland margins. Manuka is very tolerant of wind but is not shade tolerant.

The leaves are very small and prickly to touch and It has white flowers 10-12mm and flowers profusely and additionally in irregular bursts at other times.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise