Photo 1991
29 Years!
It's our 29th wedding anniversary today. Where did those years go? What is the significance of the olives? None, only we went out to the Bracu olive estate harvest lunch today, which included a tour of the olive estate.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
olives
30dayswild2021
theme-plantpower
Diana
ace
Happy Anniversary Carole, time sure flies! Sounds as if you had a great day, lovely shot of the olives.
June 13th, 2021
