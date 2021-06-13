Previous
29 Years! by yorkshirekiwi
It's our 29th wedding anniversary today. Where did those years go? What is the significance of the olives? None, only we went out to the Bracu olive estate harvest lunch today, which included a tour of the olive estate.
Diana ace
Happy Anniversary Carole, time sure flies! Sounds as if you had a great day, lovely shot of the olives.
