Harrier Hawk by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2073

Harrier Hawk

I took a little "exercise with my camera" jaunt today to a spot I usually see fantails. I was stood wondering why it was quiet, when I happened to look up. Now I know why the birds weren't moving.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

