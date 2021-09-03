Sign up
Photo 2073
Harrier Hawk
I took a little "exercise with my camera" jaunt today to a spot I usually see fantails. I was stood wondering why it was quiet, when I happened to look up. Now I know why the birds weren't moving.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3184
photos
192
followers
155
following
Tags
hawk
,
theme-animals
,
harrier
