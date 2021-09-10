Previous
Next
Collecting Nest Building Materials by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2080

Collecting Nest Building Materials

I noticed a couple of welcome swallows sitting on the fence. After a while it became apparent that they were nest building in the roof that shelters a noticeboard near by
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise