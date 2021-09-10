Sign up
Photo 2080
Collecting Nest Building Materials
I noticed a couple of welcome swallows sitting on the fence. After a while it became apparent that they were nest building in the roof that shelters a noticeboard near by
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3191
photos
188
followers
153
following
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th September 2021 11:16am
Tags
bird
,
theme-animals
,
welcome-swallow
