Photo 2155
Dragonfly
A happy accident. I was photographing the waterlilies in the pond, when this dragonfly flew past. I spent another hour trying to capture one properly. Seems the accidental shot was the best of the bunch.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3268
photos
192
followers
155
following
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th November 2021 4:25pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
dragonfly
,
theme-seasons
,
technique121
Ingrid
ace
Awesome shot! It's head is super clear! Fav!
November 24th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Wow! Snazzy!
November 24th, 2021
julia
ace
They are tricky fellas to capture..
November 24th, 2021
