Dragonfly by yorkshirekiwi
Dragonfly

A happy accident. I was photographing the waterlilies in the pond, when this dragonfly flew past. I spent another hour trying to capture one properly. Seems the accidental shot was the best of the bunch.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Carole G

Ingrid ace
Awesome shot! It's head is super clear! Fav!
November 24th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Wow! Snazzy!
November 24th, 2021  
julia ace
They are tricky fellas to capture..
November 24th, 2021  
