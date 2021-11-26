Sign up
Photo 2157
Herding the Flock
Went on a roadie with
@nickspicsnz
. We stopped on the top of a hill to admire the view, when suddenly all these sheep came running towards us. Followed by the shepherd. Love the way the dogs are riding rather than running.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3270
photos
192
followers
155
following
590% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th November 2021 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
flock
Milanie
ace
That tickles me about the dogs! Like the new way of herding them
November 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Splendid capture!
November 26th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2021
