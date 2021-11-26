Previous
Next
Herding the Flock by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2157

Herding the Flock

Went on a roadie with @nickspicsnz. We stopped on the top of a hill to admire the view, when suddenly all these sheep came running towards us. Followed by the shepherd. Love the way the dogs are riding rather than running.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That tickles me about the dogs! Like the new way of herding them
November 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Splendid capture!
November 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise