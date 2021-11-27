Sign up
Photo 2158
Forest Foxgloves
I've seen some great ICM shots over the years. This is me still practicing!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3271
photos
192
followers
155
following
591% complete
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th November 2021 11:56am
Tags
forest
,
icm
,
lupins
julia
ace
Nice.. Great little streak of foxglove..
November 26th, 2021
